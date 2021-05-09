Celebrating immeasurable contribution of mothers

Mothers and mother figures play crucial roles in our lives.

They are often the first people we know when we enter the world, and they love and care for us as we grow up.

Mrs Elizabeth Adongo (right), the acting Upper East Regional Director of the Centre for National Culture, interacting and inspecting work of some smock weavers at the Bolgatanga Arts and Craft Villa

There is a popular saying that a mother's love for her child is like nothing else in the world.

It knows no law, no pity. It dares all things and crushes down remorselessly all that stands in its path.

It is the reason Mother’s Day is blessed with so many activities.

Ms Akatima Jenanta, a mother of six preparing shea butter at Tuna in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District in the Savannah Region. Picture: Bruce Bullu Liman

This has even made some men believe Mother’s Day gets all the hype than Father’s Day.

Whether it's your mother, grandma, a favourite aunt, teacher or friend, the women in our lives shape and define us in ways both large and small.

Even as we developed within our mother's womb, she was looking out for us, providing us with a safe environment and the nourishment we need to thrive.

Most mothers work so hard to take care of their children. Some play fatherly roles in addition to their motherly duties.

Some mothers have to farm to support their families

That is from paying school fees, providing daily meals, buying clothes and even securing shelter.

Some mothers leave home as early as 4 a.m., to sell in the market, while others travel for days to the hinterlands to buy foodstuffs and other commodities just to make enough money to make their children live comfortably.

Mothers are often the first people we know.

Picture: ESTHER ADJEI

Some have lost their lives through accidents from such trips, while others are maimed, yet the struggle goes on.

These days, there are a lot of women working in the corporate environment yet they have to meet all timelines at work, do groceries, pick children from school, cook and supervise homework.

A lot of mothers have to engage in trading for survival

Tomorrow, May 9, 2021, is Mother’s Day and we cannot let the day go without celebrating all our hardworking mothers.



Genesis of Mother’s Day

Once a year, countries around the world celebrate Mother’s Day – a day dedicated to all mothers.

Some mothers weaving baskets to earn money for the up keep of their families in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region

A day to show our appreciation. Rooted in different traditions and enacted by individuals who recognise the imperative of commemorating women, every country that celebrates Mother’s Day does so in varied and gratifying ways.

Mother’s Day is celebrated across the world every year on the second Sunday of May.

Despite the heat from the fire, this woman is determined to complete her palm kernel oil for the market. Many children depend on her for their food. Picture: BOB PIXEL PHOTOGRAPHY

It is marked to recognise the immeasurable contribution of mothers in building the lives of their children.

Although a single day may not be enough for many people to thank their mothers, the occasion allows everyone to do something special for the mothers around them.

According to history, Mother’s Day dated back to ancient Greeks and Romans who celebrated it in honour of mother goddesses Rhea and Cybele.

However, modern reference to the day can be found in Mothering Sunday, which was the fourth Sunday in Lent celebrated in the UK and some parts of Europe.

The festival was religious in nature as on Mothering Sunday, people used to visit their main church, also known as the mother church.

Finally, the second Sunday of May was designated as Mother’s Day due to the efforts of Anna Jarvis who wrote to political leaders for the inclusion of Mother’s Day in the national calendar.

Her efforts came to fruition when US President Wilson made Mother’s Day official in 1914.