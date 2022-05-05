Beneficiary of police emergency fund returns home from Germany

The first beneficiary of the recently introduced GH¢6.1 million Police Emergency Medical Intervention Fund (PEMIF), Chief Inspector Mac-Victor Anako, has returned to Ghana from Germany where his amputated leg was replaced with a prosthetic leg.
The PEMIF is an initiative of the Police Administration aimed at providing financial assistance for the medical care of police officers who get injured in the line of duty.
The fund was approved and launched in Accra on Tuesday, January 2022, by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who made a personal donation of GH¢100,000 to the fund at the launch.
After the introduction of the PEMIF, Chief Inspector Mac-Victor Anako was flown to Hamburg, Germany, to fix a prosthetic leg to aid his mobility.
Beneficiaries of the fund do not have to go through the usual bureaucracies and the associated delays with accessing financial support for medical treatment of police personnel, which have in the past resulted in, some cases, personnel losing their lives while awaiting funds for treatment, and the deterioration of medical conditions of others.
Shot by robbers
A police statement released on Saturday, April 23, 2022, said Chief Inspector Anako was flown to Germany in January 2022 and returned to Ghana on March 30, 2022, with his wife by his side, wearing his new prosthetic leg and could be seen walking with ease.
The Chief Inspector was shot by armed robbers in May 2007 during an anti-robbery operation at Nsawam.
Following the encounter with the suspected robbers, he sustained a gunshot wound to his left thigh leading to the amputation of his leg.
In 2010, the Chief Inspector underwent some surgical procedures in Ghana but suffered some complications necessitating further medical attention outside the country.
The total cost of the trip and treatment was fully paid for by the Police Administration through the PEMIF.
Two other police officers, Inspector Theresa Ohene and Corporal Isaac Asuman Opoku, who are beneficiaries of the fund after they were presented with amounts covering the cost of medical treatment in Ghana, are currently undergoing medical care.
The Police Administration said it prioritised the health and well-being of its personnel and through the fund, it would continue to provide financial support to police officers who required such support.