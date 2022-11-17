Asanteman Association presents 98 special beds to KATH

The Asanteman Association of Chicago in the United States of America (USA) has presented 98 special beds to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.
The special beds are operated on electricity and can be adjusted to the comfort and sleeping positions of patients.
Doctors too can adjust the bed to allow them perform procedures on their patients and visitors to the hospital.
In addition, the group is also renovating the A2 maternity block of the hospital, including the washrooms at the wards.
Presentation
Presenting the items to the hospital’s management, the Chairman of the association, Nana Addai Baffuor, said the presentation of the items, worth about $300,000, was in response to an appeal made by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, during a recent trip to Chicago, where he called on the Ghanaian residents there to assist the hospital with logistics to enable it to render quality health care to the people of the region.
“We are doing this presentation today because of a special appeal made to us by the Asantehene, who urged us to show concern and prioritise matters concerning and affecting Asanteman and we decided to donate these beds to help mothers and visitors who come to the A2 block.”
“We surely know that this will not be the last of our support to this hospital,” he stated.
Appreciation
The Medical Director of KATH, Dr Kwadwo Sarbeng, expressed the hospital’s appreciation to the group for the kind gesture, which he said would augment what the government provided them to work with.
He urged the association to continually remember the hospital with such donations since KATH receives visitors and patients from all 13 regions of the country.
“Due to our location, we get visitors and patients from all over Ghana and at times the hospital is stretched beyond its means to attend to the numbers that come for health care and we graciously rely on such donations from kind-hearted institutions and outfits such as the Asanteman Association to cater for our cases,” he said.