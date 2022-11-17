Krobo District ECG climaxes cancer awareness month

The management and staff of the Krobo District Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) have embarked on a health walk from Somanya to the Asinesi mountain as part of activities to end this year’s breast cancer awareness month.
The month-long programme which was climaxed on Saturday, October 29, was spearheaded by Power Queens Club, an association of the female staff of the power distributors in the Krobo District.
October every year has been set aside as breast cancer awareness month all over the world. Various activities were planned in creating awareness of the disease. The encouragement of women and men to get screened remained a top issue for many organisations and institutions, including the Power Queens Club of the Krobo District.
Climax
To climax this year’s programme, management and staff, led by the acting Manager for the Krobo District, Christopher Apawu, embarked on the eight-kilometre health walk from the Asinesi Mountain to Somanya. Similar exercises were carried out in all other operational areas of the company.
Addressing management and staff after the programme at the Krobo District ECG office at Somanya, Mr Apawu said the company had undertaken breast cancer awareness in order to ensure that all the staff members, irrespective of their sex, took advantage and got screened to know their status.
“More importantly, we have asked and encouraged all our female staff to encourage their families and friends, as well as the general public to get screened because it has been identified by health workers that early detection of breast cancer helps in easier management of it,” Mr Apawu said.
He added that medical diagnosis had shown that men were also at risk of the disease, hence all staff were roped into the various month-long activities and took part in the month-long screening exercise.
Peace
Mr Apawu told staff and individuals from the Krobo area who took part in the exercise that what happened during the installation of the prepaid meters in the Krobo District this year had become a thing of the past and, therefore, urged the staff to maintain a cordial relationship with customers so as to forge ahead in peace and harmony.
“When we maintain cordial relationship with the customers, we can easily approach them even on issues that concern their own health like breast cancer,” the acting manager said.
The leader of the Power Queens in the Krobo District, Cecilia Dowuna, thanked management for the support for the month-long activities and promised that the breast cancer awareness creation would continue as part of their daily activities to give more education, especially to their colleague women, to save them from the disease.