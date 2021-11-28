Amansie West: Accionar Africa rolls out skills training for women

Accionar Africa, a Non-governmental Organisation (NGO) has rolled out an initiative to equip vulnerable women in the Amansie West District of the Ashanti region especially those between the ages of 15 and 30 years, to trigger and enhance their entrepreneurial skills.
The initiative which focuses on school dropouts is to provide hands-on training in soap making, bee-keeping among others.
Aim
It is aimed among others to provide mentorship, training and assistance to vulnerable women especially those in the rural areas.
The president of Accionar Africa, Ms Deborah Nimako Baah, said the NGO will help educate such women, build their financial capital and drive out poverty in the rural area.
According to her, the greater focus is to help retool women in order to fit into society.
Ms Nimako Baah emphasized that the move will provide an alternative opportunity for women to add to their skills in order to create something for themselves and become relevant.
She advised them to take advantage of the initiative to be able to establish themselves as employers.
The Processing Manager of Asanko Gold Ghana Limited, Madam Mawufemore Otsyina, who came to support her colleague, told women to psych themselves up and also build on their capacities to manage their own businesses.
She encouraged them to build a united front as women and to0 portray selflessness in order to make an impact in their societies.
Madam Otsyina advised them to be focused and build on what they have acquired to boost their chances in the future.
Director
The Deputy Director of Education of the Amansie West District, Mr John K. Ranson, was confident the initiative would provide the needed catalyst to transform the lives of women in the district.
He was optimistic that the skills will help create jobs, make them busy and prevent unwanted pregnancies among teenagers.
The district director of education advised them to avail themselves of the training and take advantage of it.