Police arrests distributor of expired Charmé juice

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service has retrieved 270 cartons of expired Charmé sparkling non-alcoholic red and white grape juice being sold following a tip-off from a vigilant member of the public.
The distributor of the product has been arrested to assist with investigations, a press release issued by the FDA said.
The FDA press release said the Charmé sparkling non-alcoholic red and Charmé white grape juice expired on October 25, 2021, and August 6, 2021.
"The public is hereby cautioned against consuming the above-mentioned products as FDA cannot guarantee their quality and safety", the release said.
"FDA will retrieve any of these products found during its market surveillance activities. Also, persons in possession of these products should return them immediately to any FDA office across the country".
The FDA statement also urged "the public to be extra vigilant as we approach this festive season to ensure that products purchased are of good quality and within the Best Before or Expiry Dates".
