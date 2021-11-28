Police officer allegedly sexually harassing woman in vehicle arrested

A Police officer seen in a video allegedly sexually harassing a female victim in a vehicle has been arrested.
A statement dated Saturday November 27, 2021, signed and issued by the Director General of Police Public Affairs, ACP Kwesi Ofori said the Police Administration has seen a video in which a person in a Police uniform was captured allegedly sexually harassing a female in a car.
On reviewing the video, the Police Administration immediately launched an investigation into the incident.
Preliminary investigation indicates that the male
person involved in that “shameful and despicable act” is a Police officer stationed at the Regional Operations Unit, Bono Regional Police Command, it stated.
The Police officer, identified as “N° 51530 General Lance Corporal Victor Antwi Yeboah, has been arrested for violating the dignity of the victim and is currently assisting the investigations,” it said.
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has reached out and spoken to the victim and assured her of thorough police investigations and any other necessary Police support, including psychological care and trauma therapy.
The Police Administration further assures the victim and the public that full investigations will be conducted into the matter and the public will be updated in due course.
“We unreservedly apologise to the affected woman in particular for what she experienced and to the public at large since the matter affects the very moral foundation of our country,” the statement added.