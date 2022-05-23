Achimota Forest lands allegedly owned by Sir John and mentioned in his Will; Ministry to investigate

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources says it will investigate the allegation that former Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, also known as Sir John owned some lands in the Achimota Forest and named the said lands in his Will.
A media report had suggested that Sir John in his Will named his children and some individuals related to him as the ones the lands should be given to forever.
The said Will has been circulated on social media, in which five persons have been named as the beneficiaries of the said lands.
ALLEGATIONS SURROUNDING ACHIMOTA FOREST AND THE PURPORTED WILL OF THE LATE FORESTRY COMMISSION CEO.
The attention of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has been drawn to a document making the rounds on social media, which alleges that the late former Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, had included portions of the Achimota Forest in his Will, and given out same to individuals who are said to be related to him.
The Ministry assures the general public and the good people of Ghana that it will ensure that the national interest is protected at all times, especially in matters pertaining to the Achimota Forest.
