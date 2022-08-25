41st Ahmadiyya youth annual national rally begins

The 41st Annual National Rally of the Majlis Khuddam-ul Ahmadiyya Ghana, a muslim youth organisation has taken off with the arrival of the Ameer and Missionary-In-Charge of Ahmadiyya, Alhajj Maulvi Noor Mohammed Bin Salih at the event grounds.
Taking place at the Bustan-e-Ahmad (located between Agbogba and Old Ashongman) in the Greater Accra Region, the event brings together the youth of the mission to rekindle the spirit of togetherness and spirituality among the muslim community.
The rally, on the theme, "Ahmadiyya – A Spiritual Revival and Moral Regeneration of the Youth", will serve as a platform for missionaries, intellectuals, and dignitaries to share their knowledge and experiences with the attendees.
The rally, which is expected to end on Saturday, August 27, 2022, will witness key presentations on topics such as; "The Review of Religions; a Panacea for Moral Regeneration" by Maulvi Umar Gyasi Agyemang, National Coordinator, Review of Religions; "Salaat; the Element for Spiritual Revival" by Muallim Abdul Rahman Amoah, Tema Circuit Missionary, Nalerigu Zone; and "Waqf-e-Nau: A Blessed Scheme" by Hafiz Maulvi Mohammed Saani Abdullai, National Coordinator, Waqf-e-Nau.
The gathering will also coincide with the 8th Annual National Rally of the Majlis Atfal-ul Ahmadiyya (Ahmadiyya Muslim Male Children Organization between seven and 15 years) which will take place tomorrow Friday, August 26, 2022.
Activities
There will be sporting activities such as scrabble, sack race, lime & spoon, volleyball, tug of peace, football, and table tennis.
Additionally, there will be academic competitions such as extempore speeches, Holy Quran recitation, Holy Quran memorisation, Azan calling, Salat performance, Al-Qaseedah recitation among others.
Some health institutions, which are partnering rally include the Kasoa St. Gregory Hospital, the Mankessim Mercy Catholic Hospital, the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, the 37 Military Hospital, and the National Blood Bank (southern sector) at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Accra.
In the course of the rally, the participating health facilities will offer free health screening for the rally attendees.
Spirituality
In describing the gathering (Ijtema'a), the Head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad (atba) said, the event is not to just for the attendees to enjoy each other’s company, “rather, it is to build the spiritual, moral, and religious development of the participants.
“The Ijtema'a provides a place for you to take a step away from the material world and to focus your time and energy on absorbing and experiencing those speeches, competitions, and activities that will increase your piety and standards of righteousness," he said.