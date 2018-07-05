NSMQ finals: WASS comes from behind to gain the lead

The West African Senior High School (WASS) has come from the bottom to the top leading with 41 points at the end of the fourth round at the finals of the 2018 edition of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).
WASS, which has been termed the underdog school being their first appearance at the finals of the NSMQ was lagging with 25 points at the end of the third round while Adisadel College led with 29 points.
The True or False round (fourth round) of the competition, however, took a different turn when Adisadel College answered three questions wrong.
Adisadel College at the end of the first round took an early lead with 22 points, while St Peters Senior High School (SHS) had 21 points and WASS, 17 points.
At the end of the second round, Adisadel College led with 25 points, St Peters SHS and WASS tied with 22 points.
The Problem of the Day question took a different form as contestants were asked to describe the process of solving a stated equation.
At the end of the round, Adisadel College maintained their lead with 29 points while St Peters SHS and WASS had 26 and 25 points respectively.
The auditorium of the National Theatre is fully packed to the rafters with thousands waiting outside as the three schools battle for gold.