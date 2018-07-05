NSMQ Finals: Adisadel College takes early lead

Adisadel College has taken an early lead after gobbling up a bonus question after WASS failed to answer before answering their own question to closeout a cagey round one at the finals of the National Science and Maths Quiz.
At the end of the first round Adisadel College had 22 points, St Peters Senior High School (SHS), 21 points and WASS, 17 points.
At the end of the second round, Adisadel College led with 25 points, St Peters SHS and WASS tied with 22 points.
The auditorium of the National Theatre is fully packed to the rafters with thousands waiting outside as the three schools battle for gold.
The Problem of the Day question took a different form as contestants were asked to describe the process of solving a stated equation.
At the end of the round, Adisadel College maintained their lead with 29 points while St Peters SHS and WASS had 26 and 25 points respectively.