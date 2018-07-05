NSMQ: Kennedy Agyapong gifts Adisco contestants GH¢10,000

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central,
Mr Kennedy Agyapong has donated a cash prize of GH¢10,000 to the contestants of Adisadel College at the end of the 2018 edition of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) .
Adisadel College came last at the end of the competition with 39 points although taking an early lead at the beginning of the contest.
For placing third, the school received a cash prize of GH¢20,000, while the teachers received GH¢5,000. The three contestants
They also received a cash prize of GH¢2000 from Bond Savings and Loans.
