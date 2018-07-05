Graphic Online

NSMQ: Kennedy Agyapong gifts Adisco contestants GH¢10,000

Author: Jasmine Arku

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Mr Kennedy Agyapong has donated a cash prize of GH¢10,000 to the contestants of Adisadel College at the end of the 2018 edition of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

Mr Agyapong who is an old student of Adisadel College donated the amount to the students to congratulate them for their sterling performance at this year’s NSMQ.

Adisadel College came last at the end of the competition with 39 points although taking an early lead at the beginning of the contest.

For placing third, the school received a cash prize of GH¢20,000, while the teachers received GH¢5,000. The three contestants were presented a cash price of GH¢2,500 and certificates of participation. The prices were sponsored by the Conference of Heads of Assisted Schools (CHASS) and the Ghana Education Service (GES).

They also received a cash prize of GH¢2000 from Bond Savings and Loans.

