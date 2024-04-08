Next article: Easter Break: Online taxi drivers, hairdressers and tailors cash in, others left out

Ho residents embrace Easter festivities amid economic challenges

From Alberto Mario Noretti, ADAKLU-GOEFE Life Apr - 08 - 2024 , 18:38

Despite the economic challenges, the people of Ho and its neighbouring communities celebrated Easter with great zeal and enthusiasm.

Barbecue sessions went underway to serve the community

On Easter Saturday, for instance, revellers participated in a 16-kilometre carnival walk from the Ahoe Roundabout in Ho to the base of the 600-metre Adaklu Mountain at Adaklu-Goefe, amidst the playing of brass band music and lively songs.

Part of the activities included a health exercise

At the base of the mountain, hundreds of Easter celebrants engaged in aerobic dance, barbecue session, cooking and eating that lasted until sunset.

A spokesman of Adakluto Tours, organisers of the walk, Roger Avornu, said the purpose was to promote networking among individuals and business groups for future celebrations and tourism promotion in the Ho Municipality and Adaklu District.

Some residents embarked on a fun walk alongside brass band music and lively songs.

The revellers, including the young and the elderly, continued the fun with a hike onto the mountain on Easter Monday.



