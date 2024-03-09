Actress Viscella Richards found dead in her home

Veteran retired British actress, Viscella Richards has been found dead in her bedroom in Valsayn, Trinidad and Tobago.

The actress died at the age of 79 in her Caribbean residence, but the police believed she was killed by robbers after her property was ransacked.

The retired actor, known by the stage name Vikki Richards died on Wednesday but the police reports said no other marks of violence on her body.

According to Mirror, an investigation has been launched into her death, with initial findings saying she might have suffered a heart attack.

Paying tribute, a relative said, “She was just beautiful, and I don’t mean in just appearance, but her soul was beautiful.”

They added that despite retiring, the late actor did not stop performing, with her having worked with a theatre group and on other projects.

The relative added, “She was an outgoing person. She loved to perform – she never stopped.”

Richards’s friend and barrister, Sir Timothy Cassel KC, said that the gate and door were open when she was found.

He speculated, “So whoever was there was let in by her. Whether she knew them or not, or whether they manipulated her vulnerability, who knows? It’s terribly sad.”