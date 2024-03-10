Fame is nice but you can’t be yourself – Rita Dominic

Mar - 10 - 2024

Nigerian actress Rita Dominic says that although fame has upsides that offer opportunities for creative growth, it comes with challenges

.In an interview on JoyFM’s Personality Profile, Rita Dominic elaborated on the complexities of being in the public eye, highlighting the constant scrutiny and criticism famous individuals endure.

Reflecting on the persistent scrutiny and judgments she faces, Dominic emphasised that while it has improved with time, it remains a hurdle she navigates.

“The fame is nice. It can open doors, it can do all sorts of pleasant things for you, but there are aspects of it I really don't like…you can’t really be yourself sometimes. So that's the part that I struggle with even after how many years, I still struggle with it a little bit,” she said.

“It gets better, yes over the years, but I still struggle with that scrutiny and those constant judgments,” Rita Dominic told the host, Lexis Bill.

The Nigerian actress said that additionally, some people cannot separate her from the roles she plays and these come with misunderstanding her character as a person.

Rita Dominic underscored the importance of delineating herself from her on-screen personas to avoid misconceptions.

She noted that people “tend to think that I'm some of the characters in roles I play. I am not."

Rita Dominic for decades has been regarded as one of the best actresses in Nollywood. She is a also producer.

In 1998, she starred in her first movie, A Time to Kill and went on to star in many others in subsequent years, including Blood Sisters, Light in the Dark, True Lies, The Meeting and Desecration.

