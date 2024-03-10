Next article: Fame is nice but you can’t be yourself – Rita Dominic

Kafui Danku empowers start-up businesses with Dream Achievers Project

Edith Mensah Showbiz News Mar - 10 - 2024 , 11:21

Ghanaian actress and movie producer Kafui Danku has extended a helping hand to budding entrepreneurs through her inaugural initiative, the Dream Achievers Project with Kafui Danku.

A group of 15 aspiring business owners were carefully selected to receive support, with a total grant of 50,000 Ghana Cedis disbursed among them.

The allocation was distributed thoughtfully, with amounts ranging from 1000 to 5000 Ghana Cedis, following a meticulous vetting process and the selection of deserving candidates.

During a brief ceremony held to distribute various essential items such as gas ovens, overlock machines, phones, industrial sewing machines, freezers, agricultural products including pesticides and hybrid maize, mannequins, ring lights, welding machines, and drilling machines, she expressed her motivation for the initiative.

"I think a lot of people have the potential to make it out there but lack the support. So during COVID-19 and even after that, I had a lot of people coming into my DM for support. I was initially helping and felt I could put this on a bigger platform to extend the help to people who genuinely need it," she stated.

The Dream Achievers Project aims to provide a platform for individuals struggling to expand their businesses, offering them the necessary resources and support to thrive in their endeavors. The actress emphasised her commitment to giving back to society and contributing her share to assist young entrepreneurs in realizing their dreams.

"I'm glad today I have been able to put a smile on someone's face in my little way," Danku remarked, highlighting the impact of the initiative on the lives of the beneficiaries.