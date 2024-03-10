I'm not abusive, it's only a screen character - Actor Deyemi

Renowned Nollywood actor Deyemi Okanlawon has refuted claims suggesting he is abusive, citing his staunch stance against domestic violence.

Speaking in a recent interview with Pulse Nigeria, the actor said such speculations were stemming from his portrayal of certain characters.

He said such misconceptions about his personal life outside set life were baseless and even labeled the notion as "the most ridiculous" he has encountered about himself.

Contrary to these misconceptions, he expressed his unequivocal opposition to domestic violence, affirming that he possesses a deep-seated aversion to any form of abuse.

"I have a soft spot that does not allow me to even tolerate domestic violence, let alone be associated with it as an abuser," he asserted during the interview.

Beyond his career in acting, the esteemed actor revealed an alternative path he might have pursued if not for his involvement in the entertainment industry.

He said he would have become a pastor.

"I don’t think I can call it a career path, it would have been more of a calling. I think I would have been a pastor [if I wasn’t an actor]," Okanlawon reflected.