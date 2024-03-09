Graphic Showbiz Logo

Advertisement

Graphic Showbiz
(VIDEO)Okyeame Kwame and wife Annica earn Professional Master’s at IPSL
Okyeame Kwame ad wife Annica earn Professional Master’s at IPSL

(VIDEO)Okyeame Kwame and wife Annica earn Professional Master’s at IPSL

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News

It’s another feather in the cap of celebrity rapper, Okyeame Kwame and wife, Annica after graduating with a professional Master’s in Alternative Dispute Resolution from the Institute of Paralegal Training & Leadership Studies [IPSL] today.

Advertisement

Sharing the good news on his social media handles earlier today, Okyeame Kwame wrote on Twitter, “We graduated together from IPLS with a professional master’s in Alternative Dispute Resolution…The course was informative and practical, and all the instructors were friendly, helpful, and respectful. We’re truly excited about the possibilities this new knowledge opens up for us”.

Okyeame Kwame and wife have grown into a power couple, selflessly flaunting their love always. And earning higher academic laurels together certainly adds credence to the strong bond they share as a couple.

 The couple, who have been married for over 15 years, expressed their gratitude to God, their family, friends, and fans for their unflinching support throughout their study.

About IPLS

The Institute of Paralegal Training and Leadership Studies - IPLS is a registered private training and development institute under the Laws of Ghana dedicated to the development and promotion of the Alternative Dispute Resolution, Human Rights based approach to development, paralegal studies and capacity enhancement programmes in management and leadership Studies for both public and private sector practitioners.

Advertisement

IPLS runs public sensitization programmes on conflict and peace management as our social responsibility.

The institute was established in February, 2013 and was commissioned in June the same year. 

Watch video here:

 

Latest Videos

Women behind the Kwame Nkrumah...
Women behind the Kwame Nkrumah...
Graphic/ Zoomlion Ghana clean...
Our independence is meaningless...
Public response to Ghana's...
Black Bombers intensify training...
You failed to come properly - SC...
Kennedy vs Anas: Supreme Court...
SONA 2024: You have failed with your...
There is no mention of Ghana in the...
Sights and sounds from Africa Cup of...
Graphic Business editors' Picks,...

What Others Are Reading

Connect With Us : 0242202447 | 0551484843 | 0266361755 | 059 199 7513 |