(VIDEO)Okyeame Kwame and wife Annica earn Professional Master’s at IPSL

It’s another feather in the cap of celebrity rapper, Okyeame Kwame and wife, Annica after graduating with a professional Master’s in Alternative Dispute Resolution from the Institute of Paralegal Training & Leadership Studies [IPSL] today.

Sharing the good news on his social media handles earlier today, Okyeame Kwame wrote on Twitter, “We graduated together from IPLS with a professional master’s in Alternative Dispute Resolution…The course was informative and practical, and all the instructors were friendly, helpful, and respectful. We’re truly excited about the possibilities this new knowledge opens up for us”.

Okyeame Kwame and wife have grown into a power couple, selflessly flaunting their love always. And earning higher academic laurels together certainly adds credence to the strong bond they share as a couple.

The couple, who have been married for over 15 years, expressed their gratitude to God, their family, friends, and fans for their unflinching support throughout their study.

About IPLS

The Institute of Paralegal Training and Leadership Studies - IPLS is a registered private training and development institute under the Laws of Ghana dedicated to the development and promotion of the Alternative Dispute Resolution, Human Rights based approach to development, paralegal studies and capacity enhancement programmes in management and leadership Studies for both public and private sector practitioners.

IPLS runs public sensitization programmes on conflict and peace management as our social responsibility.

The institute was established in February, 2013 and was commissioned in June the same year.

