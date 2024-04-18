Next article: I caught a pastor romancing with his secretary and bribed me to shut up - Gospel singer Erico reveals

‘3 Stars KumaFranco Concert’ in Kumasi

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News Apr - 18 - 2024 , 18:19

The Alliance Francaise, in Kumasi is gearing up to host the ’3 Stars KumaFranco Concert’ on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

The 7:00 pm gig will see music lovers treated to a variety of music styles including palmwine guitar music, Ashwa traditional music, Highlife, Jazz, Reggae, Afrobeat, Salsa etc.

According to the Director of Alliance Francaise Kumasi, Ms Sonia Rottermann, there will be performances from 3 Stars made up of Frank Mensah Pozo, Maxwell Osei Abaayie and Omama Blackman.

They will be supported by Happy International band, Odomakoma band and Adadamu Strong five as guest performers.

Ms Rotterman also revealed comedian Joe Kuntani will be on hand to drop side-splitting jokes to add more spice to the event.

In a chat with Graphic Showbiz, Ms Rottermann said, “the concert is aimed at rebranding live music in Ghana’s second capital as an integral part of weekend relaxation and boost music tourism in the city.

“I am impressed with Ghanaian hospitality and the harmonious relationship among Alliance Francaise, the French community, Francophone block in Kumasi and the people of Ashanti Region which is good for socio economic development.”

Sponsors and partners for ‘3 Stars KumaFranco Concert’ include Alliance Franciase, Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie, Republique Franciase, Institut Francais, Liberte Creativite Diversite, Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Radio France International (RFI), Fast TV, Ash Foam among others.