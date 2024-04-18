Next article: Ashanti confirms engagement to Nelly, says they’re expecting first child together

I caught a pastor romancing with his secretary and bribed me to shut up - Gospel singer Erico reveals

Gospel singer, Erico has revealed that it has been a tormenting encounter for him since he caught a pastor in a compromising position with his secretary years ago.

According to Erico who shot to fame after winning Season 3 of TV3’s music reality show, the said pastor gave him money to shut up and not to reveal his “sins”.

However, after many years, he is yet to get the ugly sight out of his mind considering that the pastor committed the abominable act in the church.

Erico made the revelation in a recent interview on Okukuseku hosted by actress Emelia Brobbey.

Hear him, "I had a shocking experience in church once, I was in the pastor's office and left afterward. However, realising I had forgotten my keys, I went back. This happened at a church in Nungua. When I entered the office, I was completely stunned," he said.

Erico recalled witnessing the pastor and the secretary in a compromising position and shocked by what he saw, he exclaimed, "Jesus!" He then informed the pastor that he had returned for his keys.

Recounting the incident, Erico expressed disbelief that a pastor could engage in such an ungodly act when he should be morally upright.