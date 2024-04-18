Next article: JamRok Bar peddling nothing but falsehoods, defamatory statements against Mr Drew – Management

Ashanti confirms engagement to Nelly, says they’re expecting first child together

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Apr - 18 - 2024 , 16:25

American rapper Nelly and R&B sensation Ashanti have announced their engagement and the impending arrival of their first child together.

The couple shared the news in an exclusive interview with Essence Magazine on Wednesday, April 17, marking a new chapter in their relationship.

In the interview, Ashanti expressed her gratitude for the blessings that this new phase of her life has brought.

“This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope, and anticipation,” she shared.

The singer revealed her excitement about impending motherhood, emphasizing the joy of sharing the experience with her family, fiancé, and devoted fans who have supported her throughout her career.

Ashanti and Nelly’s journey to parenthood comes after a long and storied relationship. The couple initially began dating in 2003 but parted ways in 2013.

However, fate intervened, and their love was reignited in 2023, culminating in a heartfelt Instagram post on Ashanti’s birthday in October, where they officially confirmed their reunion.