TECNO committed to Ghanaian market — Brands Manager

Business Desk Report Business News Apr - 18 - 2024 , 07:26

In a demonstration of its commitment to the local market, TECNO, has launched its new artificial intelligence (AI) enhanced Camon 30 series in Ghana.

Building on its design philosophy for the Camon range, the new phone comes with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) functions and high imaging technology.

At the launch in Accra, the Brand Manager for TECNO Ghana, Lolon Lou, said the launch marked a significant milestone in its journey because the product it was unveiling not only represented a major technological breakthrough but also held the promise of making a significant impact in the lives of Ghanaians.

He said it was not just about launching a product but sharing a passion for innovation.

Mr Lou said the company was committed to the Ghanaian market and was committed to building an ecosystem to revolutionise the digital experience for global frontier markets and bringing convenience to people's lives.

“We celebrate the “young at heart" consumers in global countries and no matter what adversity they face, they will "stop at nothing" to progress and achieve their potential,” he stated.

He said TECNO had operations in over 70 countries and regions and had achieved massive growth in some core regions.

Globally, he said more than 200,000 global sales networks had been built in TECNO's core markets

Unwavering dedication

For his part, the General Manager of TECNO, Jack Guo, said the launch of the phone was a testament to its unwavering dedication to delivering state-of-the-art technology for users.

He said with flagship imaging technologies and advanced AI functions, the new series reflected the bold strides TECNO was taking to explore new possibilities while pushing for more premium experiences.

The new phone comes in three handset options; the basic Camon 30 comes in two versions – one with 256GB storage and 5GB RAM and another with 256GB storage but 12GB RAM.

There is also a 512GB storage, 8GB RAM model for GHS4,560. This model allows an additional 8GB of RAM to be added for improved performance.

The top-of-the-line Camon 30 Pro has 512GB storage and 24GB RAM.

Key features across the devices include 5G connectivity, a large 5,000mAh battery for all-day use with a 70W fast charger.

The dual SIM phones have high-quality front and rear cameras consisting of 50MP primary, 50MP ultra-wide, and 50MP selfie cameras with dual-LED flash.

Al features enable customising and editing photos, as well as modifying backgrounds and faking locations.

The phones also function as universal remote controls for over 7,000 appliances using infrared technology.