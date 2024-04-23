Previous article: Central banks must remain vigilant along the last mile of disinflation — The decline of inflation could be stalling in some economies

Stakeholders must collaborate to enhance logistics infrastructure

Elizabeth Nyaadu Adu Business News Apr - 23 - 2024 , 03:44

THE Director of West African Regional Centre for CUTS International, Appiah Kusi Adomako, has said to boost Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) participation under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), stakeholders must collaborate to address the challenges of trade logistics.

He said trade facilitation relied heavily on logistics to ensure the smooth movement of goods across borders, reducing costs and enhancing competitiveness.

Therefore, he indicated that member states who have ratified the AfCFTA needed to collaborate to address all bottlenecks that prevent the free flow of goods and services within the continent.

This, he said, would unlock the full potential of intra-African trade and fostering economic growth across Africa.

Mr Adomako was speaking at the 3rd GIZ/CUTS Public Private Dialogue in Accra on the theme: “Making Logistics Work for Ghanaian SMEs to Trade under the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).”

The event brought together policy makers, players in the logistics sector and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to share insights and perspectives on how to make logistics work for SMEs to be able to trade under the AfCFTA.

"AfCFTA will not become successful if we do not address the issue of trade logistics, but this is something that the government alone cannot do; it involves the private sector too.”

“When the government creates the enabling framework, the private sector will be able to take advantage of it,” he said.

Assurance

The Deputy Finance Minister, Dr Stephen Amoah, affirmed government’s readiness to partner stakeholders to enhance the country’s logistics infrastructure.

He gave an assurance that government would provide the enabling regulatory framework and the needed resources to ensure that the country builds a robust and effective logistical system for SMEs to thrive.

“Now, more than ever, it has become necessary for all stakeholders to come together for Ghana to open a new chapter in prioritising logistical infrastructure development.”

Finance, agriculture and trade are very key, but you cannot have a successful trade without efficient and effective logistics management system, and we are ready to support you as a government," Dr Amoah said.

For her part, the Component Lead for Ghana at GIZ, Sofia Kamarudeen, said: “We're committed to this topic, which is a long-term ambitious project for Africa. We will continue to support institutions to create more platforms, which will further boost the dialogue and the progress made towards that.”