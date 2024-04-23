Letshego touts success story — Lists GH¢100m bond on local bourse

Emmanuel Bruce Business News Apr - 23 - 2024 , 05:21

Country Chief Executive Officer of Letshego, NiiAmankra Tetteh, said the success of the company’s issuance of the a GH¢100 million bond on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) reaffirms it’s standing as a trusted corporate bond issuer in Ghana’s active capital market.

He said it also highlights the growing significance of domestic capital markets as an alternative funding source for corporate issuers.

Speaking at a ceremony to list the bonds, Mr Tetteh added that this was a demonstration of the company’s commitment to supporting the growth of local capital markets while diversifying its funding base by accessing local capital and investors.

“With this funding injection, we can provide increased access to inclusive finance solutions for more Ghanaians and demonstrate economic and social impact in communities across Ghana, through productive lending,” he stated.

Listing

Letshego Ghana Savings and Loans Plc listed its GH¢100 million bond on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) last week.

This represents the first issuance under the inclusive finance brand’s expanded GH¢500 million Medium-Term Note Programme.

Letshego’s journey at the GSE started in May 2015, when it registered a GH¢100 million note programme. This was increased to GH¢300 million by April 2018 and has now been further increased to GH¢500 million,

The issuance secured approximately 94 bids, with around 16% from new investors.

The bonds were oversubscribed, with the order book peaking at GH¢141 million at the close of offer.

The transaction was priced at 22% for the 2-year fixed rate note, while the 4-year floating rate note was priced at 182-day T-bill rate plus a margin of 100 basis points.

Raising capital

Managing Director of the GSE, Abena Amoah, said the exchange was proud to facilitate the mission of Letshego by providing a competitive platform to raise capital.

With 29 issued tranches and diverse investor participation, she said Letshego's Note Programme exemplifies the market's potential for growth, inclusivity and wealth creation.

Ms Amoah said the timing of this listing was crucial as it comes at a time when the financial markets were showing signs of recovery and renewed investor confidence.

“The GSE Composite Index (which measures the performance of the equities market) was up 11.95% as at close of trading yesterday (April 15).

Our Fixed Income Market is on post-DDEP recovery trajectory, with year to March 2024 seeing a substantial uptick with a trading volume of 40.69 billion, compared to 24.76 billion in the same period last year.

“This resurgence not only reflects renewed investor confidence but also underscores the market's ability to navigate challenges and seize opportunities,” she stated.

