Julie Essiam appointed Ghana Revenue Authority Commissioner-General

Graphic Online Business News Apr - 10 - 2024 , 09:14

The Ghanaian Finance Ministry has announced that Ms Julie Essiam has taken up the position of Commissioner-General at the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), marking the first time a woman has assumed this role. She succeeds Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, who was relieved of his duties on March 27.

Ms. Essiam brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously served as the Commissioner responsible for the Support Services Division within the GRA. Her professional background includes significant tenure as a Group Executive at the Ecobank Group, overseeing operations across 40 countries spanning North America, Europe, Africa, and other regions. Additionally, she has been actively involved in community development initiatives, particularly focusing on youth empowerment and transformation.

The Ministry also announced three other key appointments within the GRA. Mr Edward Apenteng Gyamerah has been appointed as Commissioner of the Domestic Tax Revenue Division, Ms. Pearl Darko as Commissioner of the Support Services Division, and Brigadier General Ziblim Ayorrogo as Commissioner of Customs. These appointments are aimed at enhancing the GRA's operational efficiency and ensuring the achievement of set targets with a strong emphasis on professionalism, fairness, and top-notch client service.

The Ministry expressed gratitude to the outgoing GRA leadership for their dedicated service and welcomed the new appointees, highlighting the expectation for a strengthened and effective GRA under their leadership.