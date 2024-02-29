GTP introduces Nustyle Ghana month collection

Ghana’s premier textile company, GTP, has launched its Nustyle Ghana month collection to commemorate the country’s 67th Independence Day celebration in Accra.

The GTP Nustyle Ghana Month collection comes in 11 vibrant modern designs and three bolder distinct colours suitable for occasions.

Speaking at the event last Friday in Accra, the Brands Manager of GTP, Reuben Sam, said, since 1966, GTP has defined the Ghanaian fashion identity with pride and style adding that “our designs have always stemmed from our environment, the pride of our the colours and the diverse symbols that unite this nation.”

“From these unique Ghanaian symbols, we are introducing the new GTP Nustyle Collection created to celebrate our identity this independence day, throughout the month of March and beyond. We are encouraging all our lovers of original, genuine and authentic Ghanaian textiles to wear GTP and proudly declare “Mi fri Ghana” with pride,” he said.

He said with a campaign themed Mefri Ghana, the GTP Nustyle new Ghana Month collection, highlights the nation’s rich cultural heritage, using signs and symbols of Ghana that inspires hope, optimism and patriotism.

Mr Sam further said the new Ghana Month Collection from GTP is available at all accredited GTP dealers nationwide, at the GTP retail store in Osu, or online at shop.gtpfashion.com.

“There is also special offer for large organizations who are interested in partnering GTP to commemorate Ghana month.

Consumers are encouraged to always check the authenticity of any GTP fabric they purchase by matching the code on the edge of the fabric with the code on the label,” he added.