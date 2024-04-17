Next article: Salman Khan: Two people arrested for firing at Bollywood star’s home

People mounting pressure for Funny Face to be jailed

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News Apr - 17 - 2024 , 11:14

The family of the victims hit by Funny Face in last month's vehicle accident at Kakraba in Kasoa has disclosed that some people are mounting pressure for Funny Face to face the full rigours of the law and possibly incarcerated for the charges leveled against him.

Benson Nana Yaw Oduro, popularly known as Funny Face is in court for hitting five victims with his vehicle on March 24, 2024.

He has since been charged for drunk driving, reckless driving and causing harm.

The District Court at Kasoa Akweley has granted him a GH¢120,000 bail and he has since April 9, 2024 been out of police custody.

The case is still pending.

Nana Akomea, the grandfather of the two victims [children] during a visit by Funny Face, in the company of some family members and his management team disclosed that many people including some media houses have asked the family to mount pressure on the law enforcement agencies to ensure that Funny Face was jailed.

Funny Face was in the family house of the victims to to render an apology for the accident.

Funny Face and the team were received warmly and they had an insightful conversation.

They encouraged Funny Face to build a better relationship with God to help restore his life.

While the conversation was ongoing, Nana Akomea, who introduced himself as the victims’ grandfather, said the family has come under pressure from some people, asking that they should ensure that Funny Face was jailed.

But, he said the family has no intention of taking that path since they have forgiven him after showing remorse.

“People are seeking Funny Face’s downfall. We have been receiving calls from some persons, radio and TV stations asking us to take this up and I have been shocked at how people want to destroy him.

“The pressure from some people asking us to bring Funny Face down is not easy. Bring the camera close for them to see my face because I want this video to go viral so please share.

“I want the television stations and radio stations to know that I’m the Nana Akomea they have been speaking to,” he said.

Benson Nana Yaw Oduro, popularly known as Funny Face was last week granted bail in the sum of GH₵120,000.

He is facing the charges at the District Court in Kasoa Akweley.

The comedian and actor first appeared in court on March 26 and was remanded for two weeks.

The incident leading to Funny Face's arrest occurred on the evening of Sunday, March 24, when he allegedly hit four people with his car in an accident at Kakraba in Kasoa.

Among the victims were a 50-year-old woman and two children, who sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Funny Face also visited the 50 year old woman who is still on admission.

Watch video below: