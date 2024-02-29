Delta is Ghana's largest carrier to US — Don Cox

From Severious Kale-Dery, Atlanta, Georgia

Delta Air Lines transported over 130,000 passengers from Ghana to the United States (US) last year.

Since it started operating the Accra-JFK route, it has so far carried about 1.8 million passengers to the US.

The Managing Director (MD) - International Strategy & Planning of Delta Air Lines, Don Cox, told a group of Ghanaian journalists at the headquarters of the airline in Atlanta Georgia in the US.

He said Delta Air Lines was the largest airline in terms of the demand of customers between Ghana and the US, "and we are very proud of that fact".

Mr Cox described the statistics as a "successful market" for Delta and also for the economy of Ghana.

He said the airline partnered other airlines to ensure a good customer experience, especially on regular operations.

Mr Cox explained that the airline used other partners such as the KLM, Air France and Kenya Airways to give customers flexibility.

On the sustainability strategy of the company, he said the airlines were committed to being net zero carbon emission by the year 2050.

He said the company was committed to getting sustainable aviation fuel and was investing heavily in that.

Mr Cox was optimistic about the company's plans to secure 85 per cent of next-generation fleets by 2030.

On direct flights from Africa to the US, Mr Cox said currently, the airlines had been operating non-stop direct flights from five cities in four African countries.

He listed them as Accra Ghana, Johannesburg and Cape Town in South Africa, Dakar Senegal and Lagos Nigeria.

Mr Cox said he was happy that the airlines had served Ghana faithfully with a non-stop daily flight since December 2006.

Mr Cox described Africa as a key part of the company's international flights and was hopeful of expansion on the African continent.

He announced that the company planned to increase its fleet by securing new wide-body aircraft.