COD Homes CEO named among 100 most influential Africans

Business Desk Report Business News Apr - 23 - 2024 , 02:39

Real Estate mogul and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of COD Homes, Cwesi Oteng Desmond, has been listed among the 100 Most Influential Young Africans for 2024.

Advertisement

A citation presented to him said the recognition signifies his exceptional leadership qualities and dedication to providing quality and affordable homes and also for being an extremely respected personality advocating for best real estate practices in the sector.

The 2024 edition of the 100 Most Influential Young Africans was organized by the Pan African Youth Leadership Foundation on the theme; " Exceptional 2024".

This year’s edition featured entrepreneurs, young activists, change- makers, and individuals who have demonstrated exceptional excellence in their respective fields. The nominees came across all the 52 African countries.

Mr Desmond expressed gratitude to his team who has helped his vision and mission of providing excellent real estate services in the country and beyond.

He said this reflects his dedication to deliver the highest standards of quality customer satisfaction always.

He also thanked his committed staff, partners and most especially, his clients for their unflinching support always over the years.

"I am really honoured to be listed among 100 Most Influential Young Africans 2024. This has come to cement my hard work over the years.

“This will go a long way to encourage me for greater works ahead,” he stated.

He said COD Homes was positioning itself as a leader in the real estate industry with credibility and reputation in the market and also setting a benchmark for others to follow.

Brief

Cwesi Oteng Desmond is an award winning Luxury Realtor, Property Consultant & Developer.

He has over eight years’ experience in the real estate industry and built a solid brand that has opened him up to the Diaspora market and helping most Ghanaians living abroad to buy their homes safely in Ghana.