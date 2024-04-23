Yaw Preko gets national under-15 coaching job

In a significant move aimed at enhancing youth development within Ghanaian football, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the appointment of Yaw Preko as the head coach of the national under U-15 boys' team.

This appointment signals a strategic shift in the GFA's approach to nurturing young talent and strengthening the foundation of football development in the country.

Yaw Preko, a former Ghanaian international with an illustrious playing career at Belgium's Anderlecht and domestically with Accra Hearts of Oak, brings a wealth of experience to his new role.

Having previously served in coaching capacities within Ghana's national setup, including as head coach of the Ghana under 20 team and as assistant coach for the national under-17 squad, Preko's appointment underscores the GFA's commitment to continuity and expertise in youth development.

The decision to elevate Preko to the head coach position follows the reassignment of Abdul Karim Zito to the Male U-19 team, a move aimed at optimising coaching resources and aligning coaching expertise with specific age categories.

Assisting Preko in his new role will be Awudu Issaka and Mubarak Gado. Issaka, a former under-17 World Cup winner and founder of the Royal Awudu Issaka Academy, brings valuable experience in talent identification and development, while Gado's coaching acumen adds further depth to the coaching staff.

Preko and his coaching team will be tasked with implementing the GFA's strategy of establishing a systematic career pathway for young players, emphasising skill development, tactical understanding, and the embodiment of Ghana's football philosophy.

Their responsibilities will include identifying promising young talents, providing them with the necessary guidance and support, and fostering a culture of excellence and professionalism from a grassroots level.