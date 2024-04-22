Great Olympics has bright future — Amarteifio on 70th anniversary

Apr - 22 - 2024

The Board chairman of Accra Great Olympics, Major (retd) Amarkai Amarteifio, has extended heartfelt congratulations to the club and its faithful on the auspicious occasion of its 70th anniversary on Saturday, April 20.

In a gesture of appreciation, he acknowledged the immense contributions of various stakeholders whose collective efforts have propelled the club to its current stature.

The venerable sports administrator and lawyer lauded the unwavering dedication of the club’s directors, management, players, technical staff, supporters, and well-wishers, recognising their pivotal role in nurturing the club's growth and success over the decades.

He expressed profound gratitude to all those who have remained steadfast in their support, even during challenging times, emphasising their indispensable contribution to the club's resilience and continued advancement includiing their sponsors, MacDan Group of companies and Blue Jeans.

"I wish to use this occasion to congratulate the directors, management, players, technical team, and the supporters and wish them all the best on this occasion," remarked Mr Amarteifio in an interview with the Daily Graphic, underscoring the significance of collaboration and unity in achieving collective milestones.

Rich history

Reflecting on Olympics’ illustrious history in African football, Mr Amarteifio, onetime Ghana’s Secretary for Youth and Sports during the PNDC administration, recounted significant triumphs, including the memorable Themogen Cup victory in 1954, where Olympics triumphed over city rivals Hearts of Oak.

He also highlighted notable achievements on the international stage, such as representing the nation with distinction by beating Togo in their independence Cup in 1962 and also reaching the semi-finals of the continental club competition in 1972.

Domestic campaign

On the domestic front, Mr Amarteifio proudly mentioned the club's two league titles and three FA Cup trophies, with the most recent triumph occurring in 1995.

He attributed these successes to the prevailing atmosphere of peace and unity within the club, commending all those who have contributed to maintaining such harmonious coexistence.

In reaffirming his commitment to the club's growth and prosperity, the board chairman emphasised the importance of collaboration and solidarity among all members.

He pledged to work closely with every individual associated with Olympics, fostering a culture of inclusivity and shared vision to propel the club to greater heights.