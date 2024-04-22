Diplo Rumble: Azumah to take on EU Ambassador

GNA Sports News Apr - 22 - 2024 , 14:17

In an unprecedented display of sports diplomacy, boxing legend Azumah Nelson is gearing up to square off against the European Union Ambassador to Ghana, Irchad Razaaly, in an exhibition match scheduled for May 4 at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

The highly anticipated event, dubbed "Diplo Rumble: Empowering Youth Through Sports," is set to be a highlight of the EU Month celebrations slated for May. Organisers aim to not only showcase the raw talent of young boxers from the famed Bukom neighbourhood but also to underscore the role of sports in empowering the youth.

“The European Union Delegation to Ghana is proud to announce a series of events that will highlight the importance of youth and skills development in the European Union-Ghana partnership,” said Mr Razaaly, the EU Ambassador to Ghana.

Apart from the boxing spectacle, the month-long celebrations will feature a range of activities aimed at fostering dialogue and collaboration between the EU and Ghana.

Notably, an annual partnership dialogue scheduled for May 6 will bring together key stakeholders from both sides, including Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, ambassadors of EU member states and representatives from various government institutions such as the Ministries of Finance and Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

Mr Razaaly added that the dialogue would help to address crucial topics such as trade, security and sustainable development, with the overarching goal of strengthening the relationship between Ghana and the EU.

This would be followed by the annual Europe Day Reception, an event touted as one of the largest diplomatic gatherings in Accra scheduled for May 9 at the EU Ambassador’s Residence in Accra. --GNA