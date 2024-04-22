Kenpong Academy strikes deals with European clubs

Maurice Quansah Sports News Apr - 22 - 2024 , 14:13

In a groundbreaking development, some top European clubs have expressed keen interest in partnering with the Kenpong Football Academy, signalling a new era of collaboration aimed at enhancing player development and infrastructure

The CEO of Kenpong Academy and renowned business figure, Kennedy Agyepong, recently concluded an extensive European tour where he finalised negotiations with clubs across France, Spain, Portugal, Sweden, Denmark, Croatia, and Norway.

In an exclusive telephone interview, Mr Agyepong, known in football circles as Kenpong, revealed that three prominent European clubs have already inked deals with the academy, with plans for further collaborations in the pipeline.

Among them, Bastia, the French club where Ghanaian icon Michael Essien first honed his talent in Europe, have committed to providing materials for the construction of a state-of-the-art Astro turf pitch, alongside substantial financial backing for the Winneba-based academy.

In return, Kenpong Academy will facilitate the transfer of promising talents to Bastia and other European destinations.

Mr Agyapong, excited at the promising prospects for the partnerships, said Bastia’s partnership would soon manifest when their promotional materials and marketing insignia become visible at Kenpong Academy, as the French team works towards strengthening the talent and infrastructure development of Kenpong Academy.

As part of plans to augment the technical department of Kenpong Academy, Bastia has assigned a top-class coach to oversee the technical department at the academy, highlighting their commitment to top talent development.

Kenpong expressed gratitude for the positive reception and support from the European clubs, emphasising the endorsement of his vision for football development in Ghana. He specifically praised Bastia's President, Claude Ferrandi, and the Technical Director, Eric Descombes, for their professionalism and hospitality during his visit.

"They are ready to travel far with us and that has urged me on to go the extra mile. They accorded me preferential treatment, including VIP seating at the Strasbourg Stadium, and I was humbled by their show of respect and the professionalism they attached to our engagements," he said.

The latest collaboration represents a significant milestone for Kenpong Academy, building on previous engagements with football giants such as Barcelona, as well as earlier tours of Spain and France with former Black Stars coach, Kwasi Appiah.

Kenpong emphasised that said with backing from top European clubs, the academy was poised to propel Ghanaian football to greater heights, offering young players unparalleled opportunities for growth and success.