Karim Zito appointed national under-19 coach

Peter Sarbah Sports News Apr - 23 - 2024 , 10:59

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has made a strategic move to reinforce the country's youth football structure by appointing Abdul Karim Zito as the head coach of the newly established national under-19 male team.

Advertisement

This appointment underlines the GFA's dedication to nurturing emerging talent and fostering a culture of consistent excellence across all levels of the game.

Abdul Karim Zito, a highly experienced coach with a formidable track record in talent development, brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role.

His coaching journey, which began at the prestigious Feyenoord Academy, has seen him lead some of Ghana's most renowned clubs, including Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, with distinction.

Zito's coaching pedigree includes notable achievements such as guiding Ghana to victory in the under-20 WAFU Championship in 2020 and clinching the under-20 AFCON title in 2021. These successes underscore his ability to nurture young players and prepare them for success on the international stage.

Currently at the helm of Dreams FC, Zito has propelled the club to unprecedented heights, including a historic semi-final appearance in the CAF Confederation Cup.

His tenure at Dreams FC has been characterised by a focus on player development and tactical innovation, earning him widespread acclaim within the footballing community.

He will be assisted by Eric Bekoe, a former Asante Kotoko striker known for his experience and positive energy. Bekoe's addition to the coaching team is expected to complement Zito's leadership and further enhance the team's performance.

Abdul Karim Zito's appointment as head coach of the national under-19 team marks a natural progression in his coaching career, building upon his previous successes at the helm of the national under-15 and under-17 teams.

His deep understanding of youth football development makes him well-suited to lead the next generation of Ghanaian football stars.