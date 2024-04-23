Nurudeen Amadu is coach of national under-18

Peter Sarbah Sports News Apr - 23 - 2024 , 11:12

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has taken another stride in its developmental strategy by appointing Nurudeen Amadu as the head coach of the newly established male under-18 national Team.

Advertisement

This move underscores the GFA's commitment to nurturing young talent and creating a seamless pathway for players to progress to higher levels of competition.

The establishment of age category developmental teams, including the under-18 male team, marks a significant step in Ghana's football development framework. These teams are designed to serve as incubators for grooming youth players who will eventually feed into the competitive male and female national teams.

Nurudeen Amadu, the current Head Coach of FC Samartex 1996, brings a wealth of experience and a strong background in development coaching to his new role. As a former Ghana under-17 assistant coach under Paa Kwesi Fabin in 2014, Amadu has demonstrated his commitment to nurturing young talents and preparing them for the international stage.

Prior to his tenure at FC Samartex 1996, Amadu served as head coach for Aduana Football Club, a two-time Ghana Premier League champion, and King Faisal Babies FC.

His diverse coaching experience equips him with the skills and knowledge necessary to guide the under-18 team to success.

Assisting Amadu will be Hamza Mohammed Obeng, the head coach of Vision FC, and James Nanor, a former national star who will serve as the Goalkeepers’ coach. Hamza Obeng, known for his dynamic coaching style, previously worked as an assistant to Samuel Boadu during their successful stint at Hearts of Oak, where they clinched both the Premier League and the FA Cup in 2021.

James Nanor, a Hearts of Oak legend with an impressive track record, brings a wealth of experience to the coaching staff. His tenure at Hearts of Oak, where he won six Premier League titles and two FA Cups, underscores his invaluable contribution to Ghanaian football.