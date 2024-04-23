Berekum Chelsea shock Medeama

Apr - 23 - 2024

Berekum Chelsea claimed a decisive 2-0 triumph over Medeama in a thrilling encounter on Monday, securing their position in 5th place on the league table after matchday-27 action.

The victory was marked by second-half goals from Hubert Gyau Banahene and Mezack Afriyie, both of which ignited jubilation among the home fans at the Golden City Park.

The match initially saw a quiet and uneventful opening 45 minutes, with both sides struggling to break the deadlock. However, the atmosphere shifted dramatically in the second half when Berekum Chelsea seized control of the game.

In the 70th minute, Hubert Gyau capitalised on a defensive error by Medeama goalkeeper Felix Kyei, from a corner-kick mishap to slot home the opening goal from close range. The goal sparked wild celebrations among the Berekum faithful, setting the stage for an exhilarating finish.

Berekum Chelsea extended their lead just moments later, as Mezack Afriyie found the back of the net with a clinical strike inside the box, leaving goalkeeper Felix Kyei helpless. The goal effectively sealed victory for Samuel Boadu's men, who demonstrated their attacking prowess and defensive solidity throughout the match.

Despite Medeama's efforts to stage a comeback, they were unable to capitalise on several scoring opportunities, with Derrick Fordjour notably missing two crucial chances. The defeat dealt a blow to Medeama's aspirations, causing them to drop to 8th place on the league table with seven games remaining in the season.

Meanwhile, Berekum Chelsea's impressive performance propelled them to 5th place on the league standings, with 41 points to their name. The result serves as a testament to their resilience and determination as they continue their pursuit of success in the league.