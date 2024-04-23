Caveman Watches launches project with NFL star Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Delali Sika Sports News Apr - 23 - 2024 , 16:33

A made in Ghana watch brand, Caveman Watches, has partnered with NFL powerhouse of Ghanaian descent, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah for a global project dubbed ‘Take on the World’.

Advertisement

The project, is to celebrate the spirit of resilience, bringing together the worlds of sports, style, and exploration.

It also encompasses a series of initiatives and campaigns designed to inspire fashion enthusiasts and athletes worldwide.

Owusu-Koramoah, who is an American football linebacker for the Cleveland Browns of the National Football League, will collaborate with Caveman Watches to showcase the brand's commitment to quality, functionality, and innovation in the realm of luxurious timepieces.

According to the CEO and founder of Caveman Watches, Anthony Dzamefe,"We are thrilled to embark on this global project with Jeremiah, his passion coupled with his resilience and determination, perfectly aligns with Caveman's values of strength, durability, and precision. It is also an opportunity to connect with a global audience and foster a sense of empowerment and motivation. "

He also added, that, the 'Take on the World' project will feature a series of inspirational stories, motivational content, and exclusive insights from Jeremiah showcasing his journey to success both on and off the football field.

“From overcoming adversity to embracing resilience and perseverance, these stories will resonate with audiences worldwide, encouraging them to pursue their dreams relentlessly,” Mr Dzamefe noted.

On the other hand, Owusu-Koramoah expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, that he is set to take on the world with Caveman Watches.

Consequently, Caveman’s partnership with Owusu-Koramoah has been kicked off with a video, showcasing the athlete involved in the watchmaking process of a 1 of 1 gold watch. Revealing the impeccable craftsmanship that the brand has become synonymous with.

The watchmaker has also made one of one watches for the biggest global stars such as Beyonce, her father, the Houston Mayor, and other renowned personalities globally.