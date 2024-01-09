AUDIO: Nyaho Tamakloe slams Chris Hughton for benching Kotoko star against Namibia

Dr. Nyaho-Nyaho Tamakloe, a former chairman of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has strongly criticized Black Stars coach Chris Hughton for his choice to exclude Asante Kotoko star Richmond Lamptey from the final pre-AFCON friendly against Namibia.

The comments from Dr. Tamakloe come in the aftermath of the national team's goalless draw against Namibia in a friendly held on Monday night at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The friendly match was part of the team's preparations for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d'Ivoire, set to commence this weekend. Despite Lamptey's impressive form in the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League, he did not make an appearance in the game.

Dr. Tamakloe, a prominent politician and football administrator, voiced his disapproval of Coach Hughton's decision, describing it as clueless.

He emphasized that Lamptey, a former Inter Allies midfielder, has much to offer, expressing disappointment that local players like him are not given sufficient opportunities to compete at the national level.

"I was told that the Asante Kotoko player (Richmond Lamptey) was not given the opportunity to play yesterday against Namibia," Dr. Tamakloe stated in an interview with Asempa FM. "The coach (Chris Hughton) is totally useless. The idea is that we bring them from the outside thinking that they are better than our local boys, which I disagree."

He further asserted that it is time to provide local players with ample chances to prove their capabilities and compete on the national stage. Dr. Tamakloe expressed disappointment over the handling of intelligent young talents like Lamptey, emphasizing the need for a coach who can nurture and develop local players effectively.

Ghana is placed in Group B for the AFCON alongside Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique.

