AFCON 2023: Mohammed Kudus finally arrives in Black Stars camp

Graphic.com.gh Sports News Jan - 09 - 2024 , 15:08

Ghana's Black Stars have received a significant boost ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations with the arrival of attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus at the team’s camp in Kumasi on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

The 23-year-old player arrived accompanied by a physiotherapist assigned by West Ham, as the former Ajax player is currently nursing a hamstring injury.

His delayed arrival was attributed to this injury, which, according to reports, may even rule him out of Ghana’s opening game against Cape Verde on Sunday.

The West Ham star experienced tightness in his hamstring after their 2-0 victory over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on December 28, 2023.

West Ham promptly assessed the player and informed the Ghana Football Association (GFA) of the injury, a confirmation made by Chris Hughton in the press conference announcing his squad.

Although the forward was initially expected to join his teammates last week, his arrival was delayed as he required an additional 5-6 days of rest. Kudus has now joined his teammates ahead of their departure to Ivory Coast.

Having missed the 2021 AFCON due to a rib fracture, Kudus is eagerly looking forward to making his debut in the competition for the Black Stars. The physiotherapist accompanying him is expected to collaborate with the Black Stars medical team to ensure the midfielder achieves full fitness before representing Ghana in the tournament.

Despite the setback, Kudus has been in top form this season, scoring 10 goals in all competitions for West Ham after his summer move from Ajax for over 40 million euros.