Arsenal Ghana Fans rally behind Ian Wright despite club struggles

GraphicOnline Sports News Jan - 09 - 2024 , 16:18

Ghanaian Arsenal fans, echoing the sentiments of club legend Ian Wright, have expressed disappointment with the Gunners' recent slump in form.

Wright, a vocal pundit, spoke out after Arsenal's crushing FA Cup loss to Liverpool and back-to-back Premier League defeats against West Ham and Fulham.

Ambassador Ray Quarcoo, Ghana's goodwill sports ambassador and a die-hard Arsenal fan, acknowledged the frustration shared by countless Ghanaian supporters. In a statement, he urged fans to remain unwavering in their support despite the team's current struggles.

"We share in Ian Wright's frustration," Quarcoo stated. "It's truly unfortunate that our beloved club is struggling lately. However, amidst this recent string of losses, I urge our passionate fans to remain resolute and continue to rally behind the team."

Quarcoo's message emphasized the resilience and unwavering support that are hallmarks of Arsenal's loyal Ghanaian fanbase. While acknowledging the disappointment of recent results, he calls for continued backing as the Gunners face Crystal Palace in their next league fixture.

