President Akufo-Addo charges Black Stars to end four-decade AFCON trophy drought

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Jan - 10 - 2024 , 11:23

President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has tasked Black Stars players to bring home the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy.

The President said this during a farewell dinner held for the Black Stars in Kumasi on Tuesday, January 10, ahead of the team's departure to Cote d’Ivoire today, January 10, 2023.

The dinner was graced by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Mustapha Ussif, Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr. Simon Osei Mensah and Board Chairman of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Mr. Seth Adjei Baah.

Speaking at the dinner, President Akufo-Addo extended the best of wishes to the Black Stars as they embarked on another AFCON journey.

He noted how the AFCON trophy had eluded Ghana for more than four decades but believed the current squad could go to the tournament and deliver the needed results.

President Akufo-Addo urged the players to go to the tournament with a can-do spirit, saying that it is possible to accomplish the long-awaited dream of bringing home the trophy.

The colourful ceremony brought together people from the corporate world and the entertainment industry as Afropop and Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy thrilled guests, players and coaches with some beautiful performances.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum of Singathon fame, who is also an ambassador for the Tourism Authority, sang the national anthem to usher in President Akufo-Addo at the ceremony.

The Black Stars will open their AFCON campaign against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14 before taking on Egypt and Mozambique in subsequent group games.