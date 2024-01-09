Accra Lions starlet David Oduro begins trials at Chelsea

GraphicOnline Sports News Jan - 09 - 2024 , 14:02

In the ever-expanding pursuit of emerging talents, Chelsea has initiated a trial for Ghanaian left-back David Oduro, a promising 17-year-old defender currently with Ghana Premier League side Accra Lions.

Oduro underwent a round of rigorous fitness testing at Cobham on Tuesday, showcasing his skills during an academy training session.

The Accra Lions player, who has already amassed 40 matches in the Ghana Premier League and holds the status of a current Under-20 international, is attracting attention from several European clubs, including Chelsea, Shakhtar Donetsk, and Real Sociedad.

Chelsea, under the new ownership of Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, is investing more in scouting talent from the African market. While Oduro's trial offers the Blues an early glimpse at his technical prowess, it remains uncertain whether the club will secure a permanent signing or if the young defender can obtain a work permit before turning 18 in June.

The London club's commitment to global talent acquisition is evident as they recently signed 17-year-old Senegalese midfielder Pape Daouda Diong, set to join in the summer upon reaching 18 years of age. Chelsea continues to fortify its academy with young talents from various corners of the world, having recently acquired promising youngsters from Brazil, Jamaica, and Serbia.

As part of their multi-club strategy centred around young players, Chelsea's partner club, Strasbourg, is in advanced talks to secure the services of IMT striker Milos Lukovic, considered one of the top young prospects in Serbia. Strasbourg, a BlueCo partner, has a substantial £22 million budget dedicated to recruiting Under-23 players in the January transfer window, further highlighting Chelsea's commitment to nurturing and developing emerging talents on an international scale.