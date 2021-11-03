Why Speaker Bagbin is angry with Police over attempts to arrest Madina MP

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin has expressed reservations with attempts by the Police Service to arrest the Member of Parliament for Madina in Accra, Francis-Xavier Sosu.
Sosu joined some residents of his constituency on October 26, to demonstrate against the poor roads nature of the constituency.
The police have since not succeeded in arresting him after several attempts, but the Speaker Alban Bagbin says the attempts to arrest the MP is unscrupulous and unconstitutional.
He has spelt out what he says should be the procedure whenever.
Click the image below read the Speaker’s statement in full