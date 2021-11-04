Police file 2 charges against Sosu- Appears in court Nov. 8

The Ghana Police Service has filed criminal summons against the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Madina, Mr Francis-Xavier Sosu.
He has been charged for unlawfully blocking a public road and the destruction of public property after he joined his constituents of Ayi-Mensah, Danfa and the Otinibi stretch of the La Nkwantanang -Madina Municipality in a demonstration over poor roads in the area on October 25, 2021.
The acting Director-General of the Public Affairs Department of the Ghana Police Service, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mr Kwesi Ofori, told journalists yesterday in Accra that Mr Sosu would be arraigned on November 8, 2021.
He said the court process had been duly served on the MP.
He said the charges against Mr Sosu included obstructing the highway and causing damage to public property.
Following the demonstration, the police have been unsuccessful in their attempts to arrest Mr Sosu with Parliament flagging its privileges and requesting proper procedures for MPs who must face criminal prosecution.
A police statement also announced the interdiction of Inspector Daniel Agbavor, a police officer providing personal protection to Mr Sosu, for allegedly driving into a crowd on October 25, 2021, after an attempted arrest of the MP.