Shame ministers who refuse to appear before House - Annoh-Dompreh

The Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has suggested to Parliament to begin to name and shame Ministers of State who fail to appear before the House to answer questions.
He explained that Ministers of State were answerable to Ghanaians and for that matter Parliament and therefore could not take the work of Parliament for granted especially when they had to attend to the House and respond to questions filed by Members of Parliament regarding their constituencies and the nation at large.
Mr Annoh-Dompreh, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, made these comments yesterday[June 21, 2022] when the Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, failed to appear before the House to answer questions filed by some members of the House relating to his ministry.
The Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak-Mohammed, also expressed his displeasure about the attitude of the Transport Minister and called on Ministers of State to take the work of Parliament seriously whenever they were called to appear before the House and stop giving excuses to justify their absenteeism which at the end, affected the work and programmes of Parliament.
Recall
During last week's sitting, the issue of the non-availability of the Finance Minister to brief the House on COVID-19 expenditure was raised by the Minority caucus.
The Speaker, Alban Bagbin, on that matter reiterated his earlier directive that the House would not consider any business coming from the Ministry of Finance until the sector minister responded to the questions and briefed the House on the COVID-19 expenditure.
Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu however, assured the House that the Finance Minister would be available today to brief the House and answer the 16 questions that stood in the name of his ministry.