OSP new board sworn into office

New board members for the Office of Special Prosecutor (OSP) have been sworn into office with a pledge to support the office in spearheading a strong anti-corruption agency.
The Attorney-General (A-G) and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, swore the new board into office on Tuesday [June 21, 2022].
Mr Dame said the establishment of the OSP which has been mandated to prosecute corruption and corruption-related offences in a manner devoid of the perception of possible executive interference, deserves the real support of the public, and not unconstructive and defeatist criticism.
Members
The board is made up of the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng; the Deputy Special Prosecutor, Cynthia Jane N. Lamptey; a representative of Audit Service, Lawrence Ndaago Ayagiba; a representative of Ghana Police Service, Commissioner of Police (COP) Wilfred Boahen Frimpong; a representative of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Aba Jacqueline Opoku and a representative of Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), Kofi Boadi A. Boakye.
The others are a representative of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Stephen Azantilow, a representative of Anti-Corruption Civil Society, Linda Ofori-Kwafo and a representative of Ministry of National Security, COP George Tuffour (Rtd).
COP George Tuffuor was absent at the Tuesday swearing in ceremony.
The Board, in addition to its general responsibility for formulating policies necessary for the achievement of the object of the Office, is required to ensure the proper and effective performance of the functions of the Office, advise the Special Prosecutor on the recruitment and selection of senior staff of the office and facilitate cooperation between the office and relevant national investigative bodies.
They will hold office for a three-year period.