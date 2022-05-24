Second Meeting of 8th Parliament begins today

Parliament resumed sitting today, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, for the Second Meeting of the Eighth Parliament.
This was contained in a release signed by the Clerk to Parliament, Cyril Oteng Nsiah.
His summon came on Standing Order 32 of the House which empowered the clerk to give a written notice to Members of Parliament (MPs) on the commencement of a meeting of the House.
The Second Meeting will run till August before the House goes on another recess.
Government business
It will be the time for the consideration of government programmes and bills.
The mid-year budget will also be presented by the Minister of Finance to Parliament during the Second Meeting in July.
Privileges Committee
One issue that is pending and will come up during the Second Meeting is the report of the Privileges Committee on the three MPs referred to it by the Speaker, Alban Bagbin, following their continuous absence from the last meeting.
The three are the MP for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo; MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong; and MP for Ayawaso Central, Henry Quartey.
The Privileges Committee was given two weeks to sit on the matter and present its report to Parliament on resumption.
Recall
The House rose on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, for the Easter break after the First Meeting of the Eighth Parliament.