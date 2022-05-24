fbpx

Revoke or suspend E.I. 144 which de-classified portions of Achimota Forest as reserve - OccupyGhana 

BY: Enoch Darfah Frimpong
There is "serious instances of conflict of interest and conflict of duty involving government officials and other government actors" in relation to the de-classification of some portions of the Achimota Forest as a reserve - OccupyGhana.

The pressure group, OccupyGhana says it has further cause to believe that there is "serious instances of conflict of interest and conflict of duty involving government officials and other government actors" in relation to the de-classification of some portions of the Achimota Forest as a reserve.

It has therefore asked the government to revoke or suspend the operation of the Forests (Cessation of Forest Reserve) Instrument, 2022 (EI 144) and the Forests (Achimota Firewood Plantation Forest Reserve) (Amendment) Instrument, 2022 (EI 154) forthwith.

Public inquiry

"Instead, we demand a full public inquiry under Chapter 23 of the Constitution into the matter of the Achimota Forest Reserve," the pressure group said in a statement issued Monday night (May 23, 2022).

"While the Achimota Forest Reserve issue requires immediate attention, we further demand a similar inquiry into all alleged return of government lands to former owners that have occurred under the Fourth Republic."

"The purpose of the inquiries would be to reverse any illegal acts perpetrated, and improper gains made, by government officials under the guise of returning lands," it added.

Below is a copy of the OccupyGhana letter

Dear Sir:

RE: OCCUPYGHANA LBG DISAGREES WITH ANY FURTHER RELEASE OF ACHIMOTA LANDS

In our letter to you dated 18 May 2022 on the above-entitled matter, we conveyed our vehement disagreement with the alleged plans to return substantial portions of the Achimota Forest Reserve to its former owners.

Regarding the general matter of returning government lands to former owners, we stated as follows:

“There is also evidence of how some of these lands have been quietly sold to government and party officials.”

Since sending that letter to you, we have had further cause to believe that this state of affairs is worse and much wider than is apparent. We are also concerned that there might have been serious instances of conflict of interest and conflict of duty involving government officials and other government actors, concerning those lands.

We therefore write to demand that you revoke or suspend the operation of the Forests (Cessation of Forest Reserve) Instrument, 2022 (EI 144) and the Forests (Achimota Firewood Plantation Forest Reserve) (Amendment) Instrument, 2022 (EI 154) forthwith. Instead, we demand a full public inquiry under Chapter 23 of the Constitution into the matter of the Achimota Forest Reserve.

While the Achimota Forest Reserve issue requires immediate attention, we further demand a similar inquiry into all alleged return of government lands to former owners that have occurred under the Fourth Republic. The purpose of the inquiries would be to reverse any illegal acts perpetrated, and improper gains made, by government officials under the guise of returning lands.

Yours in the Service of God and Country

OccupyGhana LBG

