Before it was alleged that the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly referred to as Sir John allegedly owned some lands in the Achimota Forest and had given it out in a purported Will to some relatives, his aide, Charles Owusu granted a radio interview to Accra based Okay FM in which he made reference to the fact that it was not only the Owoo Family which was benefitting from the portions of the Achimota Forest recently de-classified by the government as a forest reserve.
Charles Owusu in the radio interview last Friday [May 20, 2022] argued it was not only the Owoo Family who was benefitting from the Achimota Forest and dared the government to publish the names of all the beneficiaries.
He said some individuals are becoming richer than the government.
It is as if as of now, if anybody gets an opportunity to serve in government, he enriches himself. People who are given the opportunity to serve in government, take the position as their personal property and do what they want to become.
He made reference to the Agyapa deal as one of the problems and said it is just like the Agyapa deal they want to introduce, that is not the solution.
When we explain now, most people will not understand so I will give you an exclusive. We will make the people of Ghana know what has gone on at the Achimota Forest. If only the owners have come for their land then they should publish the names of people who benefitted from the land, he told his interviewer, Kwame Nkrumah "Tikese".
He said members of the then NDC government in 2013 when the lands were released to the Owoo family are quiet because "they cannot talk"
What Charles Owusu said about Achimota Forest before it came out Sir John had bequeathed lands in forest [AUDIO] https://t.co/nEEJGGKII2 pic.twitter.com/TJFhFVKkqK— GraphicOnline (@Graphicgh) May 23, 2022
Related articles
Those circulating Sir John’s will want to disgrace him – alleged beneficiary
Charles Owusu responds to Sir John's Will and Achimota Forest issues
Achimota Forest lands allegedly owned by Sir John and mentioned in his Will; Ministry to investigate