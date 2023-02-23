Robert Doh to boost tourism development in Ho Central

Alberto Mario Noretti Politics Feb - 23 - 2023 , 18:39

A Parliamentary aspirant on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ho Central, Dr Robert Doh says tourism development would be among his priorities when given the nod to serve the people in that capacity.

He said the beautiful landscape and culturally-rich festivals of the communities were great assets for tourism with rewarding returns.

Further, Dr Doh said the he would commit great resources and zeal to sports development and the construction of recreational parks as part of a broader plan to keep the youth off the streets and identify their talents.

The proprietor of the Cedar Hospital in Hohoe was speaking to the Daily Graphic after organising a health screening exercise for about 200 people in Ho on Saturday.

The participants were screened for hypertension, diabetes, joint aches and general health, and treated for free.

Wirth regard to sport development, Dr Doh said regular competitions would be organised in various games, especially football, and scouters would be invited to the constituency to identify and select young sportsmen for professional and international leagues.

The 37-year-old medical doctor pledged to work hand-in-hand with the traditional authorities to serve the best interest of the people.

He said sanitation would also be high on his agenda, adding that regular clean-up exercises would be organised in the communities as part of a sterling health plan to “kill” malaria.

“We need healthy people to build a healthy constituency,” Dr Doh added.

The health screening was preceded by a marathon health walk on the major streets of the regional capital.

Pix: Aspirant NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Ho Central – Dr Robert Doh